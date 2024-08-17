Israeli soldier killed in central Gaza fighting

According to the regime’s military, the soldier was killed by a roadside bomb in central Gaza on Saturday afternoon.

The slain soldier was a reserve officer named as Major Yotam Itzhak Peled, 34, according to Israeli media citing the military.

They said Peled had been commanding a convoy to supply troops with equipment in Gaza City’s southern Zeitoun neighborhood. He was killed during the drive in the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza when a bomb went off.

According to the Israeli media reports, Palestinian resistance fighters also opened fire at the Israeli convoy before escaping safely.

The Israeli regime says the latest death brought its military fatalities to 333 since a ground offensive began in Gaza in mid-October.

Palestinian resistance groups however believe that the death toll is much higher as the regime hides the real number of its soldiers killed in Gaza amid growing discontent among Israelis who are outraged at the cabinet of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for failing to release the captives still held in Gaza.

Many Israelis see a ceasefire deal with Hamas as the only way to release the captives, and blame Netanyahu for torpedoing such a deal.

