Aug 17, 2024, 10:25 AM
Putin invites Pezeshkian to BRICS summit: Envoy

Tehran, IRNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially invited Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to BRICS Summit in Kazan, according to Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

In an interview with IRNA, Jalali said on Saturday that Putin congratulated Pezeshkian on his presidential election victory in a phone call and invited him to the BRICS summit.

Russia will hold the BRICS summit in Kazan from October 22 to 24, 2024 and will hold the BRICS rotating presidency this year for the first summit since the expansion of BRICS, he added.

Jalali further explained that BRICS leaders will discuss and review important issues at the 2024 summit in Kazan and deliver speeches.

Regarding the time of signing the Russia-Iran comprehensive agreement, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow said that officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Iran and Russia have approved this document, and in order for the agreement to be signed, procedural legislative actions need to be performed.

Jalali also did not rule out the possibility of Iran and Russia signing the comprehensive agreement on the sideline of the BRICS summit.

