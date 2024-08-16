Hezbollah renews pledge to avenge Zionist assassination of Fuad Shukr

Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV cited Qassem as saying on Friday that Hezbollah has decided on a response which he said will be given.

Fuad Shukr was assassinated in a Zionist attack in Beirut on July 30. A day later, the Tel Aviv regime launched another attack in Tehran, killing Hamas top Leader Ismail Haniyeh just hours after he attended the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian in the Iranian capital.

Despite messages from across the world for Hezbollah and Tehran to exercise restraint, they both have vowed retaliation.

The Zionist regime has been on alert over the past two weeks to thwart an anticipated attack from Iran or its regional allies, including Hezbollah, while Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has said that waiting is part of their punishment.

