US: Reports of Israel's use of civilians as human shields ‘disturbing’

According to IRNA, Vedant Patel, the deputy spokesperson of the Department of State, told reporters on Wednesday local time that Washington has called on the Israeli authorities to immediately and transparently investigate these accusations and hold perpetrators to account.

Patel added that Israel is obliged to fulfill its obligations under international humanitarian law, which American officials know well is impossible for the regime to abide by.

An investigation by Zionist newspaper, Haaretz revealed that the army is systematically using Palestinian civilians as human shields during operations in Gaza, especially while inside the tunnels.

The report published Tuesday said the practice is conducted with the knowledge of senior military officials, including Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

