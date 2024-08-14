Iran invited to municipal BRICS forum hosted by Russia

The forum aims to facilitate the exchange of experiences in the technological, economic, and social development of municipal territories of member states and their partners.

The event is scheduled to take place on August 27 and 28 at the Expocenter, an international exhibition center in Moscow, according to the BRICS television network.

The Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced that delegations from 126 countries, including Iran, have been invited to participate in the event.

The forum will encompass 13 working areas and feature over 70 business events.

Discussions will focus on cooperation among municipalities on various fields, including economy, digital technologies, industry, energy, urban infrastructure, transportation, environment, healthcare, education, science, culture, sports, and tourism.

Additionally, the event will be accompanied by a large-scale exhibition, showcasing innovations and developments in urban management and planning.

