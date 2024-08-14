Mexico condemns Israeli strikes on civilian buildings in Gaza

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Mexican Foreign Ministry expressed deep regret over the continued attacks on civilian infrastructure in Gaza, emphasizing that such offensives have resulted in the loss of numerous civilian lives and are entirely inconsistent with humanitarian laws.

The ministry called for an immediate ceasefire and resumption of negotiations to end the war on Gaza, which has killed 40,000 Palestinians so far.

Early on Saturday, the Israeli military hit a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, killing at least 100 people and wounding dozens more.

The attack on Al-Tabin School sparked an international outcry.

