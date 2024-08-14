Russian minister hails Iran’s defense achievements as impressive

Belousov toured the Iranian defense achievements pavilion in the 10th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2024 held on August 12-14.

During the visit, the high-ranking official lauded the Islamic Republic's breakthroughs in the defense field.

On the first day of the exhibition, Iran’s “Mohajer-10” drone was put on display for the first time, which is said to be technologically much more advanced than previous Iranian-developed UAVs.

On August 11, a high-level Iranian delegation headed by Deputy Coordinator of the Khatam al-Anbiya Base, Brigadier General Ali Shadmani arrived in Russia to take part in the exhibition.

Organized by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the event showcased the military equipment capabilities of foreign exhibitors and delegations.

The display includes weapons, ammunition, drones, aviation industry equipment, air and maritime defense systems, ballistic missiles, radar, electronic warfare equipment, as well as industrial and military batteries manufactured by Iranian experts.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense and military industries participated in the exhibition for the third consecutive year.

The forum is a platform for companies and enterprises to demonstrate their products for further integration into cooperation within the military-industrial complex.

7129**4354