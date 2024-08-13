Top Russian security official visits Iran’s pavilion at Army-2024

On his Tuesday visit to the Iranian defense achievements pavilion at Patriot Park, located on the outskirts of Moscow, Shoigu listened to Iranian experts' remarks on the latest developments and achievements of Iran's defense industry.

The Iranian national pavilion at "Army-2024" has showcased the country's new advancements in the defense industry, particularly in drones and defense systems.

Alongside Russian officials and military leaders, the Iranian pavilion has also welcomed delegates from other participating countries, who have visited the pavilion to learn about Iran's experiences in the defense industry.

In line with its deterrence policy, the Islamic Republic of Iran has displayed part of its defense industry's capabilities at the exhibition, featuring contributions from the Ministry of Defense and Iranian knowledge-based companies.

The display includes weapons, ammunition, drones, aviation industry equipment, air and maritime defense systems, ballistic missiles, radar, electronic warfare equipment, as well as industrial and military batteries manufactured by Iranian experts.

Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, Deputy Coordinator of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, and Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali attended the opening ceremony of the event.

The 10th International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2024" is underway in Russia from August 12 to 14.

