Iran’s military delegation arrives in Russia to attend Army-2024

The 10th International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2024” is scheduled to be held on August 12-14, 2024.

Iran’s high-profile delegation is to pay a visit to the Army-2024 which is organized and fully supported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The military event is to showcase the military equipment capabilities of foreign exhibitors, and delegations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense and military industries have been actively participating in the exhibition for the third consecutive year.

The latest military and defense products of Iran will be put on display during the expo.

The Deputy Coordinator of the Khatam al-Anbiya Base, Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, is heading the Iranian delegation.

The forum is considered as a platform for companies and enterprises to demonstrate their products for further integration into cooperation within the military-industrial complex.

