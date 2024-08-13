Iran’s defense capabilities on par with its drone, missile power: IRGC general

In an interview with IRNA on the sideline of the 10th International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2024” in Russia, Brigadier General Shadmani said the forum is a platform for countries to display their capabilities and achievements, and Iran will be putting on display its achievements in defense and drone industry.

He said that Iran’s defense industry has achieved great success in various fields, including cyber, naval and air equipment, and the country’s achievements in the defense industry are on the path of evolution.

Iran has made great achievements in the field of communications, laser technology and artificial intelligence, he added.

Brigadier General Shadmani also hailed the efforts and support of Iran’s Ministry of Defense and General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran on setting up the Iranian pavilion and exhibiting part of the defense capabilities of Iran’s armed forces.

The 10th International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2024” is being held from August 12-14 at Patriot Expo, Kubinka Air Base and Alabino military training grounds, Russia.

6125**4354