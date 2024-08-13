Iran marks Lebanon’s victory against Israel in 33-day war

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said the war, which led to the withdrawal of Israeli occupying troops from southern Lebanon, will always be remembered as a “significant victory” in the minds of regional nations.

It noted that the victory by the Islamic Resistance has ensured stability and security of Lebanon, and brought dignity and pride to the Lebanese people.

"Struggle and resistance against occupiers is the inalienable right of occupied nations and liberation groups based on the United Nations Charter, international norms, and regulations,” the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry further reiterated that the Islamic Republic has always stood by the people and government of Lebanon and will continue to do so.

