Fitch cuts Israel’s credit rating amid genocidal war in Gaza

Fitch Ratings, an agency that provides credit ratings, released its latest report on Monday.

The institute downgraded the Israeli regime’s credit rating to “A” from “A-plus” due to escalating geopolitical risks and prolonged conflict in Gaza.

“We project a budget deficit of 7.8% of GDP in 2024 and debt to remain above to 70% of GDP in the medium term,” the ratings agency said.

“In our view, the conflict in Gaza could last well into 2025 and there are risks of it broadening to other fronts,” it added.

Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7 following Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, which the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement conducted earlier that day in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

According to the latest statistics, the war has so far killed 39,897 people and wounded 92,152 others there.

