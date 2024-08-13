Ensuring future of talks hinges on pressuring Israeli regime: Hamas

The Israeli regime seeks to use negotiations as a cover-up to carry out its massacres in the Gaza Strip, Taha told the Arabi21 news website on Tuesday.

“Even if we agree to Netanyahu’s new conditions, he will set additional conditions,” the spokesman noted.

He practically does not want to reach any agreement due to his own political interest, Taha added.

Taha said that the Palestinian resistance movement has dealt positively and with great flexibility with all the various proposals to end the aggression, including the Egyptian-Qatari offer that was presented on May 6.

At that time, the movement immediately said it was in favor of the proposal, but the occupying regime rejected the initiative, he explained, voicing hopes that the latest proposal that Hamas finally approved on July 2 would be the adopted framework to end the Zionist regime’s aggression on Gaza.

