Hamas favors implementation of existing Gaza truce proposal

Hamas has asked the mediators to present a plan that is based on the previous negotiations that were held after US President Joe Biden laid out a proposal on May 31, Hamas said in a statement cited by the Palestinian Shihab news agency.

We have asked Egyptian and Qatari mediators to present the provisions agreed upon in the negotiations on July 2 rather than new rounds or making new proposals will be simply a cover up of Israel's aggression, the statement added.

The resistance movement has participated in several rounds of negotiations and has shown necessary flexibility in order to accomplish the interests of the Palestinian people, it said adding that it is the Israeli that continues its massacres of Palestinians, which proves “the regime is not serious about a permanent ceasefire.”

So far, negotiations between Hamas and the Zionist regime with the mediation of Egypt and Qatar and the participation of the United States have not made a breakthrough in establishing a ceasefire in Gaza and exchange prisoners between the two sides.

The Zionist media have repeatedly blamed Benjamin Netanyahu for delaying the negotiations and adding new preconditions that led to the failure to reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, US President stated on Sunday that an agreement on the Gaza ceasefire is still possible, claiming that his team continues to work to prevent the escalation of regional tensions.

4399

