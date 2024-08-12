Israeli regime arrests 10,000 Palestinians in West Bank since October

Citing Al Mayadeen news television channel on Monday, IRNA reported that a joint statement published on Saturday by the Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Club had said that Israeli forces have arrested at least 40 Palestinians in the past two days, including women, children, and former prisoners who were freed from Israeli jails.

The prisoner groups added that the arrests took place all over the West Bank, and often came following violent attacks on families, as well as destruction of Palestinians’ homes and property.

"The total number of arrests since the start of the ongoing war of extermination in Gaza has reached over 10,000 citizens in the West Bank, including Jerusalem," the statement read.

