Iran highlights Caspian Sea countries' responsibility against pollution

On the occasion of the Caspian Sea Day (August 12), Turkmenistan hosted an international conference entitled "The Caspian Sea - Cooperation for Sustainable Development" in the Avaza tourist zone.

Addressing this international conference, Roozbahani said that the Caspian Sea is a common heritage, a focus of friendship and a source of blessings for more than 270 million people of its littoral countries, and just as our ancestors have protected this valuable divine gem for us, we should also protect this precious it for future generations.

Compilation, approval and implementation of the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea (Tehran Convention), as the first step in realizing cooperation in the Caspian Sea, indicates the importance of environmental protection as an important principle for all activities in the Sea, Roozbahani added.

He said that based on its commitment to the environment of the Caspian Sea and the five agreements in the Tehran Convention, the Islamic Republic is ready to host the 7th conference of the parties to the convention in Tehran.

