Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 12

** IRAN DAILY

-- Food as most powerful industry in Iran’s private sector

The food industry is the biggest non-oil industry in Iran, with an annual turnover of around 100 billion dollars. It is also the biggest job provider among the industries, accounting for 16.8% of the total industrial jobs.

There exist 15,000 active production units in the food and processing industry in Iran, which makes it the third largest industry after oil and petrochemicals with a potential to supply an assortment of products to the domestic and export markets. The food industry is the most important economic sector managed by the private sector where more than 80% of the country’s economy is in the hands of the government.

-- Iran’s tech-based exports to Africa set to be bolstered

The chief executive of the Export Development and Technology Exchange Fund said exporters of technology-based products to African countries will be supported.

As one of the subsidiaries of the Innovation and Development Fund, the fund is tasked with presenting financial services to knowledge-based companies working in the field of exports, Mostafa Hosseini stated.

-- Parliament reforms trade deal with Indonesia

The lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament removed some inconsistencies in the preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Iran and Indonesia.

The Parliament removed those inconsistencies found earlier by Iran’s Guardian Council. It was in mid-May that the Iranian Parliament approved the PTA between Tehran and Jakarta.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Students Shine at First Nuclear Science Olympiad

Iranian youth have shined with four medals at the first International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO) held in New Clark City, Philippines. They won one silver medal and three bronze medals at the event, which took place from August 1 to August 6.

Abolfazl Mahdaei secured the silver medal, while Muhammad Sajadiyan, Shayan Rezazadeh, and Ayda Bina each won bronze medals.

-- Armenia, Iran Hold Joint Culinary, Handicrafts Festival

The third edition of NAVASARD Festival jointly held by Iran and Armenia themed “Culture, Tourism, Culinary, and Handicrafts” has commenced.

As a symbol of the longstanding and age-old friendship between Iran and Armenia, the Third NAVASARD Festival kicked off in Armenia’s Sisian Saturday with the participation of the cultural and artistic figures from both countries.

-- Oman-Iran Trade Exceeds $2bn

Secretary of a conference on “Introducing Cultural-Economic Opportunities between Iran and Oman Mohammad Amir-Abdollahian has said that the value of the trade exchanges between Iran and the Sultanate of Oman topped $2 billion in 2022, showing a considerable hike compared to 2010. Amir-Abdollahian noted that the trade and economic ties between the two countries have considerably increased over the past years as well.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran dismisses accusations of involvement in hacking Trump's campaign

The Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations has dismissed claims regarding Tehran's alleged involvement in the hacking of the election campaign of former U.S. President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

As reported by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Iranian mission to the United Nations issued a statement refuting a report by Politico, an American digital news outlet, which alleged that it had obtained documents regarding Iran's involvement in hacking the Trump campaign.

-- Bita Farrahi’s statue to be unveiled at Tehran’s Cinema Museum

The statue of the late Iranian actress Bita Farrahi will be unveiled at a commemoration ceremony in the Cinema Museum in Tehran on Wednesday.

In the ceremony, which will be held with the presence of artists, her treasured possessions including awards, documents, and memorabilia will also be unveiled along with her statue.

-- UNODC boosts Iran’s capacity to prevent drug trafficking

A total of three X-ray Body Scanners crucial for efficiently identifying narcotic drugs concealed in the body or swallowed have been installed in three international airports of the country, namely Imam Khomeini International Airport, Gorgan International Airport, and Ahvaz International Airport.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Iran has procured and installed these devices with the aim of preventing the illegal trafficking of drugs through the air border of Iran, the UN website announced in a press release on August 7.

