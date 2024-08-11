Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 11

** IRAN DAILY

-- Indian operator office of Chabahar Port opened in Tehran

The office of India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), which implements the development and equipping of Chabahar port, was opened in Tehran with the presence of the ambassador of India to Iran and the CEO of India Ports Global Ltd. (IPGL).

IPGCFZ is subsidiary of IPGL of Mumbai, under the administrative control of India’s Ministry of Shipping. In the ceremony on Saturday, the IPGCFZ office was inaugurated in the presence of India’s Ambassador to Iran Rudra Gaurav Shresth along with IPGL Managing Director Sunil Mukundan.

-- Armenian-Iranian cultural culinary festival kicks off

The third edition of the NAVASARD Festival, a celebration of the longstanding friendship between Iran and Armenia, kicked off in the Armenian town of Sisian on August 10.

The festival, themed “Culture, Tourism, Culinary, and Handicrafts,” brings together cultural and artistic figures from both countries.

-- Joint art exhibition ‘Patterns of Friendship’ to open in Moscow

An exhibition featuring the works of Russian and Iranian artists, titled ‘Patterns of Friendship,’ is set to open in Moscow on August 16, marking the first festival of its kind dedicated to cultural exchange between the two countries.

Organized by the Iranian Embassy and the Academy of Watercolor and Fine Arts of Sergey Andriyaka, with support from the Russian Ministry of Culture, the event will showcase the artistic talents of young and established masters from both nations.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran HAMEX 2024 Exhibition Kicks Off in Tehran

The 24th Iran International Exhibition of Home Appliances dubbed “Iran HAMEX 2024” was inaugurated at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition was attended by the leading domestic manufacturers of home appliances and 30 trade delegations from different countries.

-- Iranian Memorizers in Mecca for Qur’an Contest

Two memorizers have traveled to Saudi Arabia to represent Iran in the 44th edition of an international Qur’an contest. Muhammad Hussein Behzadfar and Muhammad Mahdi Rezaei have traveled to Saudi Arabia via Doha, Qatar.

They will compete in the categories of memorization of the entire Qur’an and memorization of 15 Juzes (parts) of the Holy Book respectively. The international Qur’anic event officially opened in the Holy city of Mecca on Saturday. It is held in a total of five categories, featuring different levels of Qur’an memorization.

-- App Developed by Iranian Firm Can Track Stolen, Lost Cellphones

Iranian researchers at a knowledge-based company have developed an application which can track stolen and lost cellphones across the country.

“By launching this application, we provide the three services of alerting when the cellphone is disconnected from the charger, when it is taken out of the pocket and when its location is changed; whenever any of these things happen, the phone alerts and the person is informed,” said Saleh Bolouki, a manager at the knowledge-based company.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iranian officials united on retaliation against Israel: source

An informed source has firmly denied any internal disagreements among Iran's top leadership regarding the response to Israel following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a key Palestinian Resistance movement figure in Hamas, in Tehran.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that contrary to claims by Israeli media suggesting a division among Iran’s high-ranking officials, including the President and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), there is complete unity at the strategic level within Iran's ruling system.

The source, speaking to Tasnim, stated, "There is no discord on this matter; instead, there is a rare consensus, determination, and agreement among the country's authorities to carry out the response." The source further noted that decisions on how to execute the retaliation are being made at the highest levels, specifically within the Supreme National Security Council, which is chaired by the President of Iran.

-- Documentary “Noqte” on Iranian calligraphy premieres on TV BRICS

The documentary film "Noqte," which explores the art of Iranian calligraphy, is set to have its world premiere in Russia, presented by the TV BRICS International Media Network. This unveiling marks a significant milestone, as the film will reach audiences across the BRICS+ countries.

Directed by Amir Valinejad, "Noqte" adds to TV BRICS's diverse library of video content, which features original works from international producers representing Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Argentina, and Venezuela.

-- Home appliances export up 11% in 4 months on year

Iran’s export of home appliances increased by 11 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to an official with the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade.

Mohammad-Mehdi Baradaran, the deputy industry, mining and trade minister for public industries, made the remarks on the sidelines of the 24th edition of Iran’s International Home Appliance Manufacturers Exhibition (HAMEX 2024), which is being held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds during August 9-13.

In this exhibition, a variety of home appliances such as cooling and heating products, audio and video products, kitchen appliances, utensils and dishes, gas stoves and grills, barbecue and fryers, vacuum cleaners, irons, juicers, meat grinders, tea makers, and sewing machines are being showcased by over 300 domestic and foreign companies.

