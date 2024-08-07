Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 7

** IRAN DAILY

Annual petchem exports expected to hit 34m tons: NPC

Iran has plans to produce a sum of 83 million tons of petrochemical products during the current Iranian year (March 20, 2025), said the director of planning and development of National Petrochemical Industries Company, adding that 34 million tons of the figure is expected to be destined to international markets.

Firuzkuh Road: A gateway to natural and historical wonders

The Firuzkuh Road is a primary route for accessing the Caspian Sea in northern Iran, renowned for its abundance of historical and natural attractions. Stretching through the scenic landscapes of Mazandaran and Tehran provinces, this road, also known as the Savadkuh Road, leads travelers from the city of Bomehen in Tehran Province to Qaemshahr in Mazandaran Province. As one of the oldest roads in Tehran Province, it offers a rich tapestry of sights and experiences. Below, you’ll discover some of the remarkable natural and historical wonders along this captivating route.

Iran’s Qeshm, Russia’s Dubna economic zones ink MoU

Iran’s Qeshm Free Zone Organization and Dubna Special Economic Zone (SEZ Dubna) of the Russian Federation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to attract mutual investment and enhance infrastructure development. The MoU was signed by Edris Ramouz, deputy for cultural, social and tourism affairs of the Qeshm Free Zone Organization, and Igor Koroglov, deputy CEO of the Dubna Special Economic Zone, IRNA reported.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

Iran’s Steadily Growing Economy a Slap on the US Face

Iran’s industries, along with production, exports, and providing of expert technical services to other countries are expanding in all directions, to the exasperation of Washington’s economic terrorism against the Islamic Republic.

Nasrallah: This is a Great Battle

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said here Tuesday the occupying regime of Israel is right to be afraid of retaliation by Iran and the “axis of resistance”.

Unity of Arenas: Resistance Strikes Enemy Bases, Troops

Hezbollah on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a drone and rocket attack targeting Israeli military bases in northern occupied territories, shortly after Israeli airstrikes martyred five people in the southern Lebanese town of Maifadoun.

** TEHRAN TIMES

Tehran calls for measures to curb Israeli aggression in region

Iran’s acting foreign minister has emphasized the need to prevent Israel from escalating its aggressive actions in the region.

The use of targeted assassination by Israel: the death of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran

After the operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” in the early hours of October 7, 2023, which marked the beginning of a genocide in Gaza, every new development has raised concerns about the expansion and dimensions of this conflict over the past ten months.

Not knowing timing of retaliation part of ‘punishment’ for Israel: Nasrallah

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said late on Tuesday Israel is right to be afraid of an attack from Iran and the Axis of Resistance amid the recent assassination of regional resistance leaders at the hands of the Benjamin Netanyahu regime.

