Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 8

The election of Yahya Sinwar as the new leader of Hamas’ political bureau has shaken Israel and its Western and regional allies to the core and demonstrated a strong sense of unity among Palestinians. The Hamas leadership has unanimously elected him to lead the resistance movement. Sinwar succeeds Ismail Haniyeh who was assassinated by Israel a week ago. Israel assassinated Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31. He had traveled to Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

If the U.S. and Western countries genuinely wish to prevent war in West Asia, they must immediately halt arms sales and support for Israel, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a Wednesday phone call. After Macron requested that Iran refrain from retaliation for the assassination of former Hamas Political Chief Ismail Haniyeh to help “de-escalate tensions” and prevent war in the region, Pezeshkian said it is Israel that’s trying to escalate tensions and ignite a conflagration.

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister has condemned the U.S. for insulating Israel against punitive measures by the Security Council, adding that in the absence of any appropriate action by the UN body, Iran has no option but to exercise its inherent right to legitimate defense against the regime’s aggressions. Ali Baqeri Kani was speaking in Jeddah during an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The meeting was held at the request of Iran, following the Israeli assassination of the late Hamas Political Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

British police braced for further violent racist attacks against Muslims and immigration centers on Wednesday evening, with the government pledging swift action to punish anyone stoking disorder. Britain has been hit by escalating violence that erupted early last week after three young girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport, northwest England, triggering a wave of false messaging online that wrongly identified the suspected killer as an Islamist migrant.

Iran’s Amin Mirzazadeh has defeated his opponent from Azerbaijan 4-0 to clinch the country’s first bronze medal in the 130-kg category of Greco-Roman wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024. On Tuesday, Mirzazadeh defeated Azerbaijan’s Sabah Shariati in the quarterfinal stage. It’s the first medal for the Iranian contingent at the marquee sports event.

The chief commander of the Iranian Army on Wednesday praised the appointment of Yahya Sinwar as the new political leader of Hamas, warning the Zionist Israeli regime of a “strong response” soon over its assassination of Ismail Haniyeh. On Tuesday, Hamas selected 61-year-old Sinwar as the head of the Gaza-based resistance group following the targeted killing of Haniyeh in the Iranian capital of Tehran last week.

