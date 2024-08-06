Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 6

** IRAN DAILY

-- Silence on Israel’s actions serves as reward to regime: Iran

Iran reiterated its determination to avenge the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader, warning that silence on the regime’s acts will be detrimental to regional stability.

“Silence towards the [Israeli] regime’s recent actions is a kind of rewarding them. Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right to take countermeasures based on international rules and procedures,” Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani told Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani in a phone conversation on Monday.

-- Iran undone by China in the final

Iran had to settle for a runner-up finish in the Asian U18 Volleyball Championship after a five-set defeat against China in Riffa, Bahrain. Fresh from a straight-set victory over defending champion Japan in the semifinals, Adel Gholami’s boys got off to flying start in Sunday’s showdown to win the first set 25-23 before the Chinese bounced back to come out on top in the second and third sets by 25-17 and 25-19 scorelines.

Iran still managed to force the contest into the decider thanks to a fourth-set 25-20 win, but China clinched a 15-10 triumph in the tie-breaker to repeat the five-set win against its opponent earlier in the group phase a win a maiden title in 15 editions of the competition.

-- Iranian ref Baqeri to make taekwondo history in Paris

Ma’soumeh Baqeri will make history when the taekwondo event of the Paris Olympics get underway on Wednesday as she will be the first Iranian female referee of the sport to ever officiate in the Games.

Baqeri, who holds a master’s degree in biochemistry, was picked for the sporting extravaganza by the international taekwondo governing body following consistent appearances in major global tournaments, including last year’s WT Grand Slam Champions Series in Wuxi, China, where she was named as the Best Referee.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Khoy, Razi Customs Export Over $115mn of Goods

Manager of Khoy Customs Office Hojjat Chavoshi said that more than $115 million worth of products were exported from Khoy and Razi customs offices in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

Chavoshi said that 174,500 tons of different types of goods were exported from the customs offices of Khoy and Razi, located in Iran and Turkey common border, between March 21 to July 22, 2024, showing more than twofold hike compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

-- Imam Khomeini Port Handling Jumps 17%

Head of Khuzestan’s Ports and Maritime Department Aboutaleb Geraylou has said that the loading and unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port, in the southwestern Khuzestan province, increased by 17% during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21). Geraylou said that 16.3 million tonnes of goods were loaded and unloaded at this port during the mentioned four-month period.

The official also said that about five million tons of basic products were unloaded in this port during the first four months of the present year, showing 35-percent growth compared to the same time span of the past year.

-- Cuba, Iran Enjoy High Potentials to Boost Trade-Economic Ties

The director general of the European and American Affairs of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Ahmad Firouzi said that Iran and Cuba have high potentials to expand their cooperation in the fields of trade and economy.

Ahmad Firouzi pointed to the friendly and amicable relations between Tehran and Havana and emphasized that suitable ways have been paved for the export of goods and commodities to Cuba.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Marvel backtracking on Sabra's Israeli identity in "Captain America: Brave New World"

Due to public opposition to the Israeli superhero named Sabra (Ruth Bat-Seraph) appearing in "Captain America: Brave New World," Marvel seems to have removed all of the traditional Israeli roots in the character's history from the trailer for the film, which was released on July 12.

“New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross,” announced Marvel.

-- Thermal power plants output exceeds 140m MWh

Iran’s thermal power plants have generated over 140 million megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20), an official with the Thermal Power Plants Holding (TPPH) announced.

According to Esmail Namazi, the director of TPPH’s Production and Technical Office, combined cycle power plants accounted for 58 percent of the thermal power plants total electricity generation during the mentioned period.

-- Iran ranks 32nd in 2024 Research Leaders worldwide

The 2024 edition of the Nature Index Research Leaders report has placed Iran 32nd among Research Leaders globally. The report is based on Nature Index data from January 1 to December 31, 2023. Institute for Fundamental Sciences (IPM), University of Tehran, and Sharif University of Technology are ranked first to third in the country.

The country is ranked second in Physical Sciences, third in Chemistry, as well as Health Sciences, fourth in Earth and Environmental Sciences, and fifth in Biological Sciences in the region.

