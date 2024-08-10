Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 10

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s crude oil finds new destinations

Iran has sent small shipments of crude oil to new destinations such as Bangladesh and Oman, according to shipping sources and data, Reuters reported on Friday.

Iran, which is exempt from output quotas set by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is determined to maximize production and exports.Oil Minister Javad Owji said in July that Iran was selling crude oil to 17 countries, including those in Europe.

-- Iran, Malaysia stress bolstering trade ties

Officials from Iran and Malaysia stressed the need to enhance bilateral ties in the fields of trade and economy.

Head of the Iran Chamber of Guilds Union Mojtaba Safaei in a meeting with Malaysian Ambassador to Tehran Khairi Bin Omar called for boosting trade ties with the Southeast Asian country.

-- Iran responsible for 25% of imports into Afghanistan

Goods supplied from Iran account for a fourth of all imports into Afghanistan, according to a trade attaché in the Iranian embassy in Kabul.

Hossein Rustayi said in a gathering in Tehran that Iran had exported $724 million worth of goods and commodities to Afghanistan in the four calendar months to late July, up 28% compared to the same period last year.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- TV BRICS to Show Documentary on Iranian Calligraphy

TV BRICS International Media Network will be the first to show the documentary film “Noqte” about the art of Iranian calligraphy, shot in Iran and Russia, to a wide audience of BRICS+ countries.

The work of director Emir Valinejad adds to the library of TV BRICS video content, which includes original films and programs by foreign producers, including those from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Argentina and Venezuela.

-- Int’l Physics Olympiad Uses Iran-Made Equipment

An Iranian knowledge-based firm supplied a laboratory optical equipment to the 54th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO 2024) held in Isfahan last month.

The IPhO 2024 was held with the participation of 200 talented students from 47 countries from July 21 to 28, 2024 at the Isfahan University of Technology (IUT).

-- Ministry to Drill 35 Wells in South Pars Gas Field to Raise Output

The manager of drilling operations at the giant shared South Pars gas field Hamidreza Shafiei Makvandi has said that to realize the goal of boosting 36 million cubic meters of gas production per day over the next three years, the drilling of 35 wells is planned.

Speaking with Shana correspondent, he added that normally all the oil and gas fields, including the South Pars gas field, experience declining output after several years of withdrawal which requires taking initiatives to prevent falling productivity.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- IRGC Navy bolsters arsenal with domestically-made cruise missiles

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has significantly expanded its military capabilities with the acquisition of new domestically-produced equipment, including advanced cruise missiles designed to evade current missile defense systems. The delivery, which took place during a ceremony on Friday, was overseen by Major General Hossein Salami, the IRGC's chief commander.

In total, the IRGC Navy received 2,640 missile systems, drones, and other sophisticated equipment. A key highlight of the new additions is the inclusion of radar-evading cruise missiles equipped with highly explosive warheads.

-- 57th ASEAN Day celebrated in Tehran

The 57th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was celebrated in Tehran on Thursday evening.

The ceremony to mark the 57th ASEAN Day, held at the place of Vietnamese Embassy in Tehran, was participated by the ambassadors of ASEAN countries as well as the ambassadors of some other countries in Iran, in addition to a number of Iranian and foreign diplomats and officials, including Ali Asghar Mohammadi, an official with Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

-- DEFC new animation to highlight tragedy of Palestinian artist

The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) is set to produce a new animation titled "I Am Heba Zagout," which portrays the life and martyrdom of Palestinian visual artist Heba Zaqout.

Directed by Ziba Arzhang, the animated movie is based on the artwork of Heba Zaqout, alongside her two sons during last autumn's extensive Israeli attacks on Gaza, resulting in the destruction of all her paintings.

