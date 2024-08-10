Aug 10, 2024, 10:56 PM
Iran speaker: West’s support encouraging Israel in its genocide against Palestinians

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has strongly condemned Israel’s killing of more than 100 Palestinians in an attack on a Gaza City school, saying that the West’s support encourages the regime to continue its genocide of Palestinians.

“The criminal gang ruling the occupied Palestinian territories, through the heinous massacre of more than 100 displaced children and innocent people who had sheltered in Gaza’s al-Tabin School, once again proved that it seeks brutal genocide of Palestinians and wants to mock human values. We strongly condemn this crime”, Qalibaf wrote on X social media platform on Saturday.

“Western governments’ support for Israel, particularly the US, encourages the regime to continue with this genocide”, the speaker said, adding that the Zionist regime only understands the language of force, and Muslim governments should put aside “farce statements and stop the Zionist’s murder machine.”    

