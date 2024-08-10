Aug 10, 2024, 8:36 PM
News ID: 85564222
T T
0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Israel facing surge in cyber attacks amid Gaza war

Aug 10, 2024, 8:36 PM
News ID: 85564222
Israel facing surge in cyber attacks amid Gaza war

Tehran, IRNA -- Israeli media have reported a significant increase in cyber attacks targeting both public and private sectors of the regime since the start of the war in Gaza.

The Globes newspaper reported a notable rise in cyber threats against the Israeli regime, indicating that Israeli companies, both public and private, have faced numerous attacks on their systems.

Data from the research unit of Israeli software technology firm Check Point reveals that Israel experienced an average of 2, 278 cyber attacks per week during the second quarter of this year.

This represents an 81% increase compared to the same quarter last year and a 33% rise from the first quarter of this year.

The Globes said that the weekly rate of cyber attacks against the Israeli regime was 39% higher than the global average in the second quarter.

4353**4194

0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .