Pakistan rejects Israeli media claim of secret Tehran-Islamabad military cooperation

“Such reports are patently false. Before paying any attention to such reports, it is important to reflect on the source behind such baseless reports and the malicious agenda behind them. This is a critical time in the Middle East. We, therefore, urge all parties, including the media, not to indulge in peddling of fake news", she said during her weekly press briefing on Friday, according to a transcript released on the website of Pakistan's foreign ministry.

The Jerusalem Post had claimed that Pakistan plans to send Shaheen III missiles to Iran following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Mumtaz Zahra once again condemned Haniyeh's assassination, and renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Also in her briefing, she stated that Pakistan has never had commercial relations with the Israeli regime.

