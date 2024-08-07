Pakistan backs Iran at OIC meeting, demands oil-trade boycott of Israel

According to IRNA citing Pakistan National TV, Mohammad Ishaq Dar issued the call while addressing an extraordinary OIC meeting in Jeddah, which was held upon a joint request from Pakistan and Iran to discuss Israel’s assassination of Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh and the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

While expressing deep concerns over increasing Zionist aggression in the region, Ishaq Dar declared Pakistan's strong solidarity with Iran and Palestine and backed Tehran’s call for oil and commercial boycott of the Zionist regime.

Iran and Palestine reserve the right to take revenge on the occupying Israeli regime for its crimes against humanity, the top Pakistani diplomat said, adding that “we must also be careful of Benjamin Netanyahu's warlike plans because the extremist Israeli leaders are seeking to expand the war in the region for their political survival”.

He continued: The assassination of the Hamas leader in Tehran when we were all present for the inauguration of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran was a shameful and barbaric act against peace and stability of the region, and no matter how much we condemn this heinous crime, it is too little.

"The time has come to hold the Zionists accountable and the Muslim world must go beyond statements and condemnations. If Israel does not agree to an immediate ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation must act for an oil-commercial boycott of Tel Aviv," he said in his speech.

The foreign minister of Pakistan also emphasized that the continued aggression of the occupying Israeli regime against the defenseless people of Gaza and its bombing campaign is a genocide, Ishaq Dar said and accused Israel of simultaneously using “famine and hunger as a weapon against the Palestinians”.

On the sidelines of the Jeddah meeting, Ishaq Dar also met with Iran’s acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani and discussed the latest developments in the West Asia apart from bilateral and other international issues.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan had separate meetings with his counterparts from Malaysia, Algeria and also the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Bagheri Kani also met with the OIC Secretary General in his first diplomatic consultation in Jeddah and said that Iran expects Islamic countries will support the inherent and legitimate right of Iran in a legal and appropriate response to the Zionist aggression.

Iran's action will not only be to defend one's sovereignty and national security, but also to defend the stability and security of the entire region, he added.

