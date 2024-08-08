Israeli regime aims to harm security of all Islamic countries: Iran

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a meeting held on the sidelines of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation meeting in the Saudi city of Jeddah with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

In the meeting, Bagheri appreciated Pakistan's support for the Islamic Republic following the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iranian sovereignty and national security in assassinating Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July.

Bagheri went on to say that the public opinions across the world are fortunately becoming united to condemn the Israeli crimes.

Pointing to the Israelis’ record in committing terrorist crimes in many Islamic and regional countries, the acting foreign minister said the regime sees terrorism as a strategic policy.

For his part, Dar said his country will make use of its membership capacity in the UN Security Council to support Iran.

He further expressed regret over the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran.

He assured the Islamic Republic that Pakistan will extend support and solidarity to the neighboring country at the next Security Council’s meetings.



