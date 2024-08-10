President Pezeshkian appoints new deputies

Pezeshkian who took the oath of office on July 30, issued a verdict on Saturday, appointing Saeed Owhadi as his deputy and head of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs.

Owhadi, 68, had previously served in the same post during the second term of former president Hassan Rouhani (2017-2021). He has also headed the country’s Haj and Pilgrimage Organization.

In a separate verdict, President Pezeshkian appointed Hossein Afshin as his deputy for scientific, technological and knowledge-based economy affairs.

The president is also expected to present the list of his picks for cabinet members to parliament for a vote of confidence within the next few days.

