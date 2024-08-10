Eslami reinstated as Iran’s atomic chief

Pezeshkian appointed Eslami as his deputy and the AEOI head in a decree issued on Saturday, making him retain the job which he was first appointed to under the previous administration formed by the late president Ebrahim Raisi.

Eslami was born in 1956 in the historical city of Isfahan. He has held positions in different Iranian administrations, including minister of roads and urban development in the 12th administration formed by Hassan Rouhani.

Eslami has also served as deputy defense minister, governor of the northern province of Mazandaran and managing director of the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA).

