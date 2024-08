Barkhordari lost to Firas Katoussi from Tunisia in the men’s -80kg final of the 2024 Olympic Games on Friday to settle for the silver.

The Iranian taekwondo athlete had beaten rivals from Uzbekistan, Italy, and South Korea on his way to the finals.

Earlier, Iranian female taekwondoka Nahid Kiani made history by winning a silver medal in the women’s taekwondo -57kg category.

Mobina Nematzadeh claimed a bronze medal in the women’s -49kg.

