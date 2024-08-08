Iran military leaders congratulate Sinwar on his new post as Hamas chief

Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday that Sinwar, a Gaza-based senior military commander, was selected by a unanimous decision to replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated by the Israeli regime in Tehran on July 31.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, chief commander of the Iranian Army, said in a message that Sinwar's appointment is a testament to the unwavering determination of the resistance front to continue the proud legacy of martyr Ismail Haniyeh.

He also emphasized that this appointment serves as a confirmation of the failure of the policy of assassinating key leaders of the Axis of Resistance.

In his statement, Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), noted that Sinwar's appointment as the political leader of Hamas has deeply worried the "criminal Zionist enemy and its shameless supporters."

He reaffirmed the IRGC's commitment to providing steady support to Hamas and other resistance groups in their struggle against the Israeli regime.

Additionally, Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said that the appointment of Sinwar to the top position reflects the keen insight and dynamism of the Palestinian resistance.

