Iran urges Afghanistan to punish perpetrators behind Consulate General attack

In a statement on the occasion of National Reporter's Day on Wednesday, the ministry noted that United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 declared the attack on Iran’s Consulate General in Mazar-e Sharif and the killing of Iranian diplomats and a reporter as a clear violation of international law.

It added that the foreign ministry reserves the right to pursue the various aspects of this painful terrorist act and to respond to the noble nation of Iran and the grieving families, and once again requests the Afghan caretaker government to announce the results of its investigations on the perpetrators of this crime and to punish them.

Iranian journalist Mahmoud Saremi was martyred along with eight members of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan on August 8, 1988.

Mordad 17 in the Iranian calendar corresponding with August 7 this year has been designated as Reporter's Day in Iran to commemorate the martyrdom of Iranian reporter Mahmoud Saremi who was martyred along with eight members of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan on August 8, 1988.

