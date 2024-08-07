Iran embassy in Beirut marks National Reporter’s Day

The embassy of the Islamic Republic in Beirut issued a message on Wednesday on the occasion of a deadly terrorist attack in Mazar-i-Sharif in 1998.

The terrorist attack left eight Iranian diplomats and a reporter martyred.

August 7 is a reminder of a sad day in the history of the Iranian foreign policy, the message read.

The martyred diplomats sacrificed their lives for the national interests, it added.

The Journalist’s Day marks the anniversary of the martyrdom of Mahmoud Saremi, who was a reporter and caretaker of IRNA’s office in Mazar-i-Sharif when he was martyred in 1998.

