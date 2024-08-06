Ex-Florida Governor Bush to lead ‘blacklisted’ anti-Iran lobby

According to IRNA's Tuesday morning report, Mark Wallace, the CEO of this bipartisan American anti-Iran group announced in a statement on its website that Bush is a new president of UANI and has replaced Senator Joseph Lieberman who served the lobby until his death in March 2024.

Bush wrote in a message on his X social media that it is a great honor for him to be elected as the head of the "United Against Nuclear Iran".

He also issued a public message in Farsi, promising, “We will expand all our activities more firmly and with more motivation” with the aim of fighting against Iran’s leader and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The so-called "United Against Nuclear Iran" is an organization supported by the two main parties of the United States. It was formed by Mark Wallace, the former US ambassador to the United Nations in 2008 who was also a member of the anti-Iranian foreign policy of the previous US administration.

In October last year, Iran’s foreign ministry imposed sanctions on this anti-Iranian foundation in the US, nicknamed UANI.

4399