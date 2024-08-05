President says Iran ready to boost cooperation with Venezuela

The two presidents spoke on the phone on Monday, a week after Maduro was declared the winner of the presidential election in Venezuela.

They discussed Tehran-Caracas relations, with both expressing readiness that the mutual cooperation will be boosted in all fields.

Maduro also referred to post-election unrest in his country, saying that the violence was a Zionist plot orchestrated with the cooperation of the US and some Western states. He added that Venezuela would foil the plot and emerge victorious.

The Iranian president condemned any foreign interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

