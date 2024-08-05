Maduro condemns EU meddling in Venezuela’s affairs

According to the Venezuelan EFE news agency, Maduro addressed the Bolivarian National Guard of Venezuela, saying that the European Union is insisting on its absurd positions by recognizing Juan Guaidó as the self-proclaimed president of Venezuela.

He said Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, is a source of shame because he dragged Ukraine into the war and now he evades to take responsibility and remains silent in the face of the massacre and genocide in Gaza.

Maduro also criticized the bloc for calling on Venezuelan authorities to respect the demonstrations against the official results published by the National Electoral Council, saying: “Borrell says in Venezuela, peaceful demonstrations are being suppressed. Peaceful? That is when they attack people, hospitals, and schools.”

On Sunday, the European Union reiterated its position that it was following events in Venezuela with concern and called for a further independent review of the electoral record under which the Caribbean country’s current president won the presidential election.

4208**4354