Maduro declared winner of Venezuela presidential vote

After winning 51.2% of the votes, Maduro defeated his rival Edmundo Gonzalez, Al Manar reported on Monday.

According to correspondents, a number of people were on their way to the presidential palace to show their happiness for Maduro’s winning.

Some observers from South Africa who were in Venezuela during the election procedure have described it as a transparent and just election.

The presidential election was held in Venezuela on Sunday (July 28) on the 70th birthday anniversary of the late president of the Latin American country Hugo Chávez.

Maduro competed with eight other hopefuls in Venezuela’s presidential election while analysts had introduced Gonzalez as his main rival.

