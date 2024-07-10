Iran, Venezuela determined to expand strategic relations 

Maduro and Pezeshkian during a telephone conversation on Wednesday affirmed their commitment to enhancing the enduring strategic partnership between their nations.

The two officials expressed interest to hold a meeting at the highest level in the future in a bid to further expand mutual ties.

The Venezuelan president said on social media that Iran can count on Venezuela, calling for reinforcing the mutual brotherly bond between the two countries.

Following Pezeshkian's win in the runoff election, Venezuelan government in a statement congratulated the Iranian nation on his victory, expressing Caracas’s readiness to strengthen fraternal ties in this new era.

Venezuela believes that the Iranian people’s decision will contribute to the nation’s prosperity and establish it as an emerging power in the multipolar world. Iran’s prominent role in peace consolidation and global development reinforces this perspective, the statement said.

Pezeshkian won the presidential election runoff to become Iran’s 9th president. Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Saeed Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 ballots. The turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

