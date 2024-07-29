Iran felicitates Venezuela on successful presidential elections

According to IRNA’s Monday report, Nasser Kanaani congratulated Nicolas Maduro on his re-election in the presidential elections.

Kanaani said: “We congratulate the people and government of this country on the successful holding of the presidential elections in Venezuela, as well as the elected president of the Venezuelan people.”

He added that the elections, which were held despite cruel and unjust threats and sanctions imposed on Venezuela, with the participation of the people and under the supervision of hundreds of international observers from countries, institutions, and organizations, indicate the institutionalization of the democratic process in the South American country.

The spokesman also noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran renews its support for and solidarity with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to advance national development programs and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Venezuela’s electoral commission announced on Monday morning that Nicolas Maduro had won the country’s presidential election with 51.2 percent of the vote and had been elected president for a third term.

