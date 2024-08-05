Hamas unprecedented tactics surprise Western experts: UK media

Even after 10 months of war in Gaza, “Hamas is still firing sporadic rockets, while Israeli fighter jets continue to drop huge bombs in often residential areas,” The Telegraph reported on Sunday relying on information from a former Israeli military official and an expert.

The British newspaper said that the Palestinian resistance movement used some defense tactics at a “scale nobody has ever seen.”

The daily newspaper confirmed Hamas’s continued control over most of the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, Hamas has documented so many “scenes of its fighters launching rocket-propelled grenades at tanks from a very close distance.”

John Spencer, Urban Warfare expert, has told The Telegraph that “Hamas’s ambushing tactic is to lure Israel into areas or buildings where they have placed improvised explosive devices (IEDs).”

Also, a former military intelligence chief of the regime Tamir Hyman has said “the current war is the hardest in Israel’s history.

