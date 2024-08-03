New details about Haniyeh’s martyrdom in Tehran

Speaking to The New Arab daily, Khaled Qaddoumi rejected the narration reported by The New York Times that the detonation of a bomb caused the incident, IRNA cited on Saturday.

Giving the details, Qaddoumi said the building shook at 01:37 am (1007 GMT), as he left the room immediately and saw thick smoke; then he found that Abu al-Abd (Haniyeh) had been martyred.

It was shaking so hard that he thought it was an earthquake or a thunder, but it was neither, the newspaper quoted him as saying.

He saw the walls and the roof of the martyr’s room had collapsed when he and his team reached Haniyeh’s room on the fourth floor, the reports said.

It was determined from the scenes that the attack had been carried out by an aerial projectile or missile,” he said while expressing reluctance to provide further details.

He went on to say that the findings will be released later as the technical groups of “our brothers in Iran” are investigating the case.

Censuring American and Israeli newspapers for giving the divergent narrative on the planting of a bomb under the Haniyeh’s bed, Qaddoumi said the realities and those narratives are contradictory.

He also said the aim behind such remarks and narratives is to help Israel disclaim its responsibility for the crime to let it escape from the aftermath.

As he stressed, Israel designed the operation and carried out the attack while the US was aware of it and agreed to do it.

At the end of the interview, the Hamas representative called the US administration an accomplice in the crime as during the visit of Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington on in late July, the American officials let him commit this crime.

Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on August 31.

