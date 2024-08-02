Aug 2, 2024, 8:27 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85556357
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Haniyeh assassination carried out with US green light: Iran intelligence minister

Aug 2, 2024, 8:27 PM
News ID: 85556357
Haniyeh assassination carried out with US green light: Iran intelligence minister

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Minister of Intelligence Esmaeil Khatib has said that the Zionist regime's assassination of Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh has happened with the US green light.

Haniyeh was targeted and martyred in a predawn attack in Tehran on Wednesday as he had just attended the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Iranian minister said that his assassination which was carried out by the occupying Zionist regime and with the go-ahead of the US, once again demonstrated the brutality of the Tel Aviv regime.

In a statement on Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei reacted to the assassination of Haniyeh, vowing harsh retaliation against the Zionist regime which he said “martyred our dear guest in our home.”

“We consider his revenge as our duty,” the Supreme Leader said.

9341**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .