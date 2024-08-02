Haniyeh assassination carried out with US green light: Iran intelligence minister

Haniyeh was targeted and martyred in a predawn attack in Tehran on Wednesday as he had just attended the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Iranian minister said that his assassination which was carried out by the occupying Zionist regime and with the go-ahead of the US, once again demonstrated the brutality of the Tel Aviv regime.

In a statement on Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei reacted to the assassination of Haniyeh, vowing harsh retaliation against the Zionist regime which he said “martyred our dear guest in our home.”

“We consider his revenge as our duty,” the Supreme Leader said.

