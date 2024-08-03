Hezbollah will hit deeper targets in occupied Palestine: Iran mission

“Until now, Hezbollah and the regime have, in an unwritten understanding, practically adhered to certain limits in their military operations, meaning that confining their actions to border areas and shallow zones, targeting primarily military objectives,” the mission said in a statement on Friday night.

It hastened to add, however, that the Zionist regime’s attack on Dahieh in Beirut and the targeting of a residential building marked a deviation from these boundaries.

“We anticipate that, in its response, Hezbollah will choose both broader and deeper targets, and will not restrict itself solely to military targets and means.”

On Tuesday, the Israeli military launched an airstrike against a building in a suburb of Beirut, assassinating Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander and an advisor to the movement’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and the Israeli regime have been exchanging fire since October last year, shortly after Tel Aviv launched a genocidal war on Gaza.

