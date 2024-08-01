Zionist regime threat to global peace, security: Iran FM spox

In a post published on his X social media platform on Wednesday night, Kanaani said the action of the Zionist regime in assassinating a high-ranking Palestinian figure who was an official guest of the Islamic Republic of Iran to participate in the presidential inauguration ceremony, is nothing but an extraterritorial assassination and state terrorism.

The silence, indifference or inaction of countries and international organizations in the face of such a horrible crime, will mean encouraging state and extra-territorial terrorism and providing the basis for the continuation of adventurous and dangerous actions of the Zionist regime, he said.

Separately, in response to the assassination of Fouad Shekar, the Iranian spokesperson stated that the anti-Zionist resistance front has become stronger with the martyrdom of its soldiers and commanders, and its determination in the battle against “the cancerous tumor of Israel” will be more stronger.

Kanaani wrote on the X network that the vicious and hypocritical act of the Zionist regime to assassinate Shekar, a senior commander of Hezbollah Resistance Movement in Beirut, is another case of organized crimes of the Apartheid regime and a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon.

The Israeli action must be dealt with the strongest possible terms and be condemned by the international community, he said.

Kanaani also congratulated and condoled the Lebanese resistance, the heroic and victorious Hezbollah, the people of Lebanon, and the family of the martyr.

By continuing such crimes, the aggressor Zionist regime only adds to the global hatred and anger toward itself and digs its own grave.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kanaani in yet another post had condemned the killing of two more journalists in Gaza, saying the ruling criminal gang in Tel Aviv continue to deliberately massacre the journalists to cover up its crimes against the innocent Palestinians.

Kanaani offered his condolences on the martyrdom of Ismail al-Ghoul, Al Jazeera Arabic’s famous correspondent in Gaza, and Rami al-Rifee, a Palestinian photographer, in an Israeli bombardment in west of Gaza earlier in the day.

