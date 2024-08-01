‘Assassination of leaders has no negative impact on resistance’

Nasrallah delivered a speech on Thursday on the occasion of the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas chief, and Fuad Shukr, a prominent commander of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance.

At the beginning of his speech, Nasrallah extended condolences and congratulations on the martyrdom of the two deceased high-ranking figures.

Commenting on the recent assassination operation by the Zionist regime's military in the Haret Hreik area of Beirut's southern suburbs, he said that the enemy's goal in bombing the building was to assassinate the commander Fuad Shukr, which led to the martyrdom of seven people, including an Iranian military advisor, and the injury of dozens.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he reacted to the martyrdom of the Hamas leader, raising the question, "Do they think they can martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and expect Iran to remain silent?"

The goal of the assassination of the leaders is to weaken the determination of the fighters of Axis of Resistance, he underlined.

The tone of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution after Haniyeh's assassination was harsher than his response after the targeting of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, he noted.

We are in a full-fledged war on all fronts, he said, adding that the battle has entered a new phase.

