Saudi King calls for broadening ties with Iran

The message was delivered by Saudi Minister of State, Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz to President Pezeshkian on Thursday, reported IRNA, citing the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Prince Mansour conveyed also best wishes to the Iranian people from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Saudi King expressed hope for more constructive steps in developing bilateral relations with Iran and for the continuation of coordination and consultation between the two sides to promote regional and international peace and security.

King Salman wished success, honor, and prosperity for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

