Acting FM reiterates Iran’s right to respond to Haniyeh assassination

In a thread posted on the X platform on Wednesday, Bagheri said that Haniyeh had been in Iran as an official guest of the Islamic Republic to attend the country’s presidential inauguration ceremony, where he was assassinated in an attack by the Israeli regime on his accommodation in Tehran.

“This terrorist act is a gross violation of principles and rules of international law, the United Nations Charter and a blatant disrespect to national security and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said Bagheri.

“Iran condemns in the strongest possible term this abhorrent criminal act and emphasizes its right to respond to this aggressive provocative act as it deems it appropriate,” he added.

The acting minister also called on the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its duties to address the Israeli regime’s continued aggression and threats to international peace and security.

