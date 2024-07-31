Israel to soon see result of its cowardly action: Iran president

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will not give up on (efforts) to protect its territorial integrity, sovereignty, dignity and reputation and the Zionist regime will soon see the results of its cowardly terrorist act,” said Pezeshkian in the message which was published on Wednesday afternoon.

The Iranian president offered his condolences to Resistance fighters, the Palestinian nation and the Muslim Ummah on the martyrdom of Haniyeh and his companion in the attack earlier in the day in northern Tehran.

He said Martyr Haniyeh was an official guest of the Iranian president and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and was in Tehran to attend a presidential inauguration ceremony before he was assassinated.

The president said the Israeli regime’s assassination of Haniyeh was a desperate move to come out of an impasse in Gaza, where it has been waging a brutal war against the Palestinians for more than nine months, and an attempt to whitewash its dark history of committing “occupation, terrorism, discrimination and mass killing”.

