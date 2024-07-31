Iran won't allow US, Zionist regime to control region: Iranian envoy

Amani told reporters on Wednesday that Iran has never sought to spread war in the region.

The Islamic Republic will not allow the region to come under control of the United States and Israeli regime, he said.

The envoy went on to say that the post-Revolution era has clearly proved this fact.

Iran is well-prepared for self-defense when it comes to threats against its security, he said, adding that the country will defend resistance wholeheartedly.

The US has admitted that its interference in Iraq and Afghanistan was a wrong act, Amani underlined.

The Iranian diplomat advised the US not to make the same mistakes.

Amani made the comments after Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

7129**4194