Jul 31, 2024, 1:53 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85554384
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Hamas military wing vows harsh response to Haniyeh assassination

Jul 31, 2024, 1:53 PM
News ID: 85554384
Hamas military wing vows harsh response to Haniyeh assassination

Tehran, IRNA – The Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas has condoled the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement, and vowed strong response to the Israeli criminal act.

Al-Qassam Brigades made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday after Haniyeh’s assassination in the Iranian capital early in the same day.

Haniyeh served the Palestinian cause a lot and played an important role in making the resistance strong and making the Palestinians united, the statement read, adding that he made efforts to turn the attention back to the issue of al-Quds.

Such a criminal operation carried out against the Hamas leader in the heart of the Iranian capital was a dangerous incident that will run the entire region into serious aftermath, according to the statement.

It added that the enemy made a mistake by expanding the war and assassination and ignoring the territories of regional countries.

Thirst for power has blinded the criminal Netanyahu while it accelerated the process of collapse of the Zionist regime of Israel.

Now, it is time to cease the Zionists’ bullying.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

1483**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .