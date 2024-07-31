Hamas military wing vows harsh response to Haniyeh assassination

Al-Qassam Brigades made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday after Haniyeh’s assassination in the Iranian capital early in the same day.

Haniyeh served the Palestinian cause a lot and played an important role in making the resistance strong and making the Palestinians united, the statement read, adding that he made efforts to turn the attention back to the issue of al-Quds.

Such a criminal operation carried out against the Hamas leader in the heart of the Iranian capital was a dangerous incident that will run the entire region into serious aftermath, according to the statement.

It added that the enemy made a mistake by expanding the war and assassination and ignoring the territories of regional countries.

Thirst for power has blinded the criminal Netanyahu while it accelerated the process of collapse of the Zionist regime of Israel.

Now, it is time to cease the Zionists’ bullying.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

